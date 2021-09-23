Strictly Come Dancing bosses have issued a statement about the vaccination status of the show's cast.

The BBC has issued a response after recent tabloid reports claimed a number of pro dancers had not received a Covid vaccine.

Advertisements

Further stories alleged some celebrities were unhappy after finding out their professional partners had not been vaccinated.

In a statement, the BBC said: "A lot has been written about vaccinations and Strictly in recent days. The BBC has never commented nor confirmed the vaccination status of anyone on the show. It’s not our place to.

"It is not the case that concerns have been raised with the BBC or the Strictly production team from dancers or celebrities about vaccination, or that they have threatened to quit."

They added: "We have in place strict procedures to protect those on the show and the wider production. Among the many measures in place on Strictly, the dancers are tested regularly to be in close contact with their partners.

"The cast, crew and everyone working on Strictly are focused on this weekend’s first live show and delivering another brilliant series."

Strictly Come Dancing airs this Saturday night on BBC One from 7PM.

Advertisements

The show will open with a new group number from the professional dancers, after which the 15 celebrities make their fabulous dancing debut on the famous Strictly floor.

With their paddles at the ready will be Judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke.

Strictly Come Dancing line up include actor and author Robert Webb, soap actress Rose Ayling-Ellis, actor & presenter Nina Wadia, former rugby Player Ugo Monye and comedian and presenter Judi Love.

Joining them are telly presenter AJ Odudu, cookery author John Whaite, singer Tom Fletcher, soap actress Katie McGlynn and Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty.

Completing this year's cast are presenter and broadcaster Dan Walker, TV presenter Rhys Stephenson, influencer, chef and TV presenter Matilda 'Tilly' Ramsay and Dragons' Den star Sara Davies MBE.

Advertisements

As ever there will be no elimination in the first week with the judges' marks carrying over to next weekend when the first celeb will be eliminated.

Picture: BBC