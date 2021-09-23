Strictly Come Dancing spoilers! Week one songs and dances REVEALED!

The Strictly Come Dancing 2021 live shows are HERE and the first songs and dances have been revealed!
This Saturday night, the 15Strictly Come Dancing 2021 contestants and their pro partners will hit the dancefloor for the very first time this year.
They've had two weeks of intense training following the launch show where the celebs and professionals were partnered up.
But how will they cope dancing live and in front of the judges? We'll have to wait to find out but for now the dances they'll be performing and the songs they'll be dancing to have been announced.
Feast your eyes on the full line up of week one's dances and songs below...
Strictly Come Dancing Week 1's Songs and Dances
AJ and Kai
Jive to Gold Dust by DJ Fresh
Judi and Graziano
American Smooth to Chain of Fools by Aretha Franklin
Katie and Gorka
Tango to Black Hole by Griff
Nina and Neil
Samba to Mi Gente by J Balvin, Willy William featuring Beyoncé
Rose and Giovanni
Jive to Shake It Off by Taylor Swift
Tilly and Nikita
Waltz to Consequences by Camila Cabello
Sara and Aljaž
Cha Cha Cha to The Boss by Diana Ross
John and Johannes
Tango to Blue Monday by New Order
Adam and Katya
Cha Cha Cha to Beggin' by Måneskin
Rhys and Nancy
Viennese Waltz to End Of The Road by Boys II Men
Dan and Nadiya
Quickstep to Everybody Needs Somebody by The Blues Brothers
Tom and Amy
Cha Cha Cha to September by Earth, Wind & Fire
Greg and Karen
American Smooth to That's Life by Frank Sinatra
Robert and Dianne
Cha Cha Cha to Rasputin by Boney M.
Ugo and Oti
Samba to Iko Iko (My Bestie) by Justin Wellington ft Small Jam
PHEW!
Strictly 2021's live shows begin Saturday evening, September 25 starting at 7PM with a marathon episode lasting over 2 hours.
As always, there will be no results show in the first week with the stars safe from elimination.
However they will still be marked and critiqued by the returning judges - Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke.
Those marks will carry forward to next weekend where one unlucky celeb will get the boot following the first dance off of the series.
Meanwhile Saturday's episode will also feature a beautiful group number from the professional dancers.