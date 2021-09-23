Strictly Come Dancing spoilers! Week one songs and dances REVEALED!

The Strictly Come Dancing 2021 live shows are HERE and the first songs and dances have been revealed!

This Saturday night, the 15Strictly Come Dancing 2021 contestants and their pro partners will hit the dancefloor for the very first time this year.

They've had two weeks of intense training following the launch show where the celebs and professionals were partnered up.

But how will they cope dancing live and in front of the judges? We'll have to wait to find out but for now the dances they'll be performing and the songs they'll be dancing to have been announced.

Feast your eyes on the full line up of week one's dances and songs below...

Strictly Come Dancing Week 1's Songs and Dances

AJ and Kai

Jive to Gold Dust by DJ Fresh

Judi and Graziano

American Smooth to Chain of Fools by Aretha Franklin

Katie and Gorka

Tango to Black Hole by Griff

Nina and Neil

Samba to Mi Gente by J Balvin, Willy William featuring Beyoncé

Rose and Giovanni

Jive to Shake It Off by Taylor Swift

Tilly and Nikita

Waltz to Consequences by Camila Cabello

Sara and Aljaž

Cha Cha Cha to The Boss by Diana Ross

John and Johannes

Tango to Blue Monday by New Order

Adam and Katya

Cha Cha Cha to Beggin' by Måneskin

Rhys and Nancy

Viennese Waltz to End Of The Road by Boys II Men

Dan and Nadiya

Quickstep to Everybody Needs Somebody by The Blues Brothers

Tom and Amy

Cha Cha Cha to September by Earth, Wind & Fire

Greg and Karen

American Smooth to That's Life by Frank Sinatra

Robert and Dianne

Cha Cha Cha to Rasputin by Boney M.

Ugo and Oti

Samba to Iko Iko (My Bestie) by Justin Wellington ft Small Jam

PHEW!

Strictly 2021's live shows begin Saturday evening, September 25 starting at 7PM with a marathon episode lasting over 2 hours.

As always, there will be no results show in the first week with the stars safe from elimination.

However they will still be marked and critiqued by the returning judges - Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke.

Those marks will carry forward to next weekend where one unlucky celeb will get the boot following the first dance off of the series.

Meanwhile Saturday's episode will also feature a beautiful group number from the professional dancers.