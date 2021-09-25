Strictly Come Dancing 2021 leaderboard: Week 1 scores and results

Here's all the marks and scores from the leaderboard of Week 1 of Strictly Come Dancing 2021.

But who topped the scoreboard for the first time?

Advertisements

This Saturday night saw the 15 couples performing live for the very first time this year after two weeks of intense training.

The new Strictly panel - made up of head judge Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood and new judge Anton Du Beke - all offered their feedback.

The judges marked all of the performances out of 40 as always and at the end of the weekend we saw lows of 17 and highs of 34 .

After all the celebrity and pro couples had performed, TV presenter AJ Odudu found herself at the top getting two nines for her Jive in the first live show.

At the bottom was Dragons' Den star Sara Davies with 17 marks for her Cha Cha.

As usual, there is no public vote or elimination this first weekend but the judges' marks will carry forward to Week 2 and help determine which acts are in the bottom two.

Week 2 will also see the public given their first chance to vote this year, with viewer votes combined with the judges' marks to decide which celebs face the dance off.

Advertisements

Then it'll be up for the panel to decide which celeb stays and who goes home.

For now, recap the first week scoreboard below...

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 scoreboard and marks - Week 1