The Strictly Come Dancing Official Podcast returns to BBC Sounds

Strictly Come Dancing's Official Podcast will be back for 2021!

Joe Sugg and Kim Winston return to host episodes on BBC Sounds starting on Saturday, 18 September.

The BBC share: "The podcast which coincides with this series of Strictly Come Dancing will give listeners an AAA pass to the glamour behind the glitter ball. Kim Winston has all the Strictly knowledge, having worked on the show for twelve years, and Joe Sugg made it to the finals as a contestant in 2018 - meaning there won’t be a sequin left unturned.

"Listeners will have exclusive access to the latest Strictly news, interviews and insights every week as Joe and Kim chat to the contestants, professional dancers, judges and backstage heroes after each results show."

Joe said: “I’m really excited to be back again for the third year in a row. The Strictly podcast with Kim is always a lot of fun and it’s another great Strictly line up, along with some new pros too.

"We’re looking forward to giving the listeners all the latest action from the dancefloor and behind the scenes.”

Kim added: “I am delighted to be back hosting the Strictly Come Dancing podcast alongside the brilliant Joe Sugg. Having worked on the show since 2009 and with Joe’s experience as a contestant we’re able to give all the Strictly insight to the listeners.

"Each week we’ll be chatting to the couples and guests straight from the ballroom after the results show, so remember ‘keeeeeep listening!”

The first episode, straight after the weekend's launch show, will find out exactly how the couples feel about their partnerships in their first chat on the podcast.

You can listen to the Strictly Come Dancing Official Podcast on BBC Sounds here.