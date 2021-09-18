It Takes Two 2021 start date confirmed with Rylan Clark-Neal and Janette Manrara

Strictly Come Dancing's spin-off It Takes Two is back for 2021 - here's all you need to know.

The weekday sister show to Strictly will return from Monday, 27 September on BBC Two with even more exclusive access and backstage gossip than ever before.

Episodes will air weekdays at 6:30PM on BBC Two and online via the BBC iPlayer.

This year sees former Strictly pro dancer Janette Manrara takeover as presenter from Zoe Ball who has stepped down after ten years.

Janette, who is leaving the main show as a professional, is joined by Strictly superfan Rylan Clark-Neal who is back to co-host the series.

"It’s a dream come true to become part of the It Takes Two team!" Janette said. “Although it’s impossible to fill in the shoes of a legend like Zoe Ball, I hope to make her and all of the Strictly fans proud.”

She added: "I will miss dancing on that iconic dance floor weekly, but forever grateful to continue being a part of the Strictly Come Dancing family!”

Meanwhile former Strictly professional Ian Waite has also announced he will no longer be a part of the spin-off.

Ian, who regularly appeared to analyse the celebs in training, said: "It is with great sadness but also a lot of pride that after 10 years presenting Waites Warm Up on #ItTakesTwo the sister show to @bbcstrictly I will be putting away my wand to focus on my dance fitness brand Fitsteps and also my up and coming tour with Vincent Simone The Ballroom Boys.

"I want to thank all the amazing crew, make up artists, directors, producers, who made it so enjoyable to come in to work."

The main series of Strictly Come Dancing airs Saturday and Sunday on BBC One.

Names on the 2021 Strictly Come Dancing line up include chef & social media influencer Matilda 'Tilly' Ramsay, Dragons' Den's Sara Davies MBE, stand up and presenter Judi Love, EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis and actor and author Robert Webb.

Joining them are TV presenter AJ Odudu, Olympian Adam Peaty MBE, actor Nina Wadia OBE, TV presenter and chef John Whaite and presenter and broadcaster Dan Walker.

Completing the 2021 line up are actress Katie McGlynn, broadcaster and sports pundit Ugo Monye, TV presenter Rhys Stephenson and singer Tom Fletcher.

Picture: Janette Manrara - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy