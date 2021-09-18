Strictly Come Dancing 2021 live shows start date and time confirmed

The start date and time for the first Strictly Come Dancing 2021 live show has been confirmed.

Fresh from the launch show, details about this year's opening live episode have been announced.

Advertisements

When do Strictly's live shows start on TV?

Strictly 2021's first live episode airs on Saturday, September 25 at 7PM. The marathon first episode runs to 9:20PM.

Having been paired up with their professional dancer, the celebs have two weeks to rehearse before returning to the ballroom to perform live to the nation every Saturday night.

As always, there will be no public vote in the first week however they will be marked by the returning judges - Craig Revel Horwood, head judge Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and new judge Anton Du Beke.

Those marks will carry forward to the next week where one unlucky celeb will get the boot.

The results show with Tess and Claudia will begin from week two on Sunday nights.

From then, each week the two couples with the lowest combined scores, from the judges and public vote, will face each other in the dance off, and one couple will leave the competition for good.

Strictly 2021 line up

Couples announced for the 2021 Strictly Come Dancing line up include Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden, Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice, Nina Wadia and Neil Jones, John Whaite and Johannes Radebe and Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychkova.

Joining them are Sara Davies and Aljaz Skorjanec, Ugo Monye and Oti Mabuse, Judi Love and Graziano Di Prima, Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu and Robert Webb and Dianne Buswell.

Completing the pairings are Greg Wise and Karen Hauer, Katie McGlynn and Gorka Marquez, Tilly Ramsey and Nikita Kuzmin, Adam Peaty and Katya Jones and AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington.

Advertisements

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One.

Alongside the main show, spin-off It Takes Two begins on Monday October 26 on BBC Two with hosts Janette Manrara and Rylan Clark-Neal.