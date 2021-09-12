Strictly Come Dancing stars spill all on their 'Strictly-fied' makeovers

This year's Strictly Come Dancing stars have spilled all on getting 'Strictly-fied' ahead of the new series launching.

Strictly bursts back onto our screens next Saturday night (18 September) with fifteen new celebrity contestants.

Advertisements

Ahead of getting all tanned and sequinned, Olympian Adam Peaty said: "Honestly, I can’t wait! It’s just going to be different. I spend my whole life in swimsuits and if I’m not doing that, it’s photoshoots covered in oil so now I get to change the oil to glitter!"

TV presenter AJ Odudu enthused: "I’m so excited to be ‘Strictly-fied’. I have grown up watching the show since Bruce Forsyth presented it, it's always been a feel good show.

(L-R) John Whaite, AJ Odudu, Adam Peaty. (C) BBC - Photographer: Ray Burmiston

(L-R) Rhys Stephenson, Katie McGlynn, Judi Love . (C) BBC - Photographer: Ray Burmiston

"My mum and I always loved it - the outfits, the music, the drama and the journey. Quite frankly, I just love the idea of being transformed, hopefully, into a certified dancer!"

For BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker, getting into costume is set to be a very different experience from his day job.

He said: "My normal dress for BBC Breakfast is quite casual with a suit and tie so the wardrobe here will be definitely be different so I’m looking forward to that that side of it. There aren’t many occasions in life where you get to wear white trousers!"

But Sense and Sensibility star Greg Wise its very much ready for it: "As an actor, I love getting in all the costumes and getting in the world of the part that I'm playing. This is the same thing.

Advertisements

"I'm getting into the world of Strictly by playing the part of someone who knows how to dance. So throw on the sequins, spray me with tan, whiten my teeth and I'll be fine."

TV chef John Whaite added: "I am so excited to be ‘Strictly-fied’. I was wearing glitter in the womb. I am excited for the sheer tops, tight trousers, the spray tans, hair and makeup. It’s glamourous and over the top but it’s a Saturday night!"

Meanwhile actress Katie McGlynn shares: "I'm so excited because day-to-day, I'm a bit of a tomboy. I like to be comfortable, but then, on a Saturday night with the girls, I love getting glammed up, so it's just a dream come true.

(L-R) Sara Davies MBE, Rose Ayling-Ellis, Robert Webb. (C) BBC - Photographer: Ray Burmiston

(L-R) Ugo Monye, Tom Fletcher, Matilda 'Tilly' Ramsay. (C) BBC - Photographer: Ray Burmiston

"Every time I watch the show, I think that Halloween Week is mega. I love Halloween and I think that all of the costumes are just beautifully made and the whole production is just amazing. I also love a spray tan too!"

Robert Webb joked: "I'm up for an extreme costume. You can spray me most colours but I just don’t want to look like Donald Trump."

EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis said: "I’ve never had a spray tan, so I am looking forward to that.

"I can walk OK in heels, but dancing shoes are different so I feel like that could be a challenge.

"For me, that’s one of the big highlights," gushed Sara Davies. "It's always my favourite part of Dragon's Den, getting ready in the morning with someone making you look like your best self. So, it's like that on a whole other level on Strictly. It's like every little girls dream!

Advertisements

"It’s like when you’re little and dreamed of being a Disney princess only you actually get to be a princess every week."

Tilly Ramsay agreed: "I cannot wait to be Strictly-fied! The glitz and the glamour is way more than I usually do at home. I am excited for the spray tans, the sequins, not so much the heels."

And McFly's Tom Fletcher added: "I’m really looking forward to that. I like embracing some quite out there looks. I’ve never been spray tanned before so I’m quite looking forward to that."

Finally, rugby star and sports pundit Ugo Monye is up for anything.

(L-R) Nina Wadia, Greg Wise, Dan Walker. (C) BBC - Photographer: Ray Burmiston

"I’m game! I think if you're going to do it, you’ve got do it properly," he said. "You’ll be seeing my belly button most weeks!

Advertisements

"The costume is such a big part of the dance and the outfits reflect it so I’d welcome it. I’m definitely not afraid of it, it’s something I’ll embrace."

Strictly Come Dancing starts on BBC One on Saturday, 18 September.