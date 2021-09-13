Strictly Come Dancing line up reveal their fears ahead of first dance

Strictly Come Dancing's latest line up of stars have revealed their fears ahead of launch.

A new cast of fifteen celebrities have signed up for the new series of Strictly which will kick off next Saturday night.

And ahead of their first dance on TV, the new crop of contestants have shared their biggest challenges with actress Nina Wadia saying: "I think it's going to be my stamina.

"It's going to be energy levels because I have been inactive during the pandemic, I've been walking but not really exercising so that's going to be the toughest challenge."

BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker admits: "I feel really comfortable with all the other bits of it apart from dancing, which is important! But, I'm a good student and I'm really willing and keen to learn. It’s just the great unknown for me.

"Am I absolutely horrific? Am I average or do I have a modicum of talent? So, this is me finding out where I am on that scale and if I can do it. I also think because I'm so tall, I feel quite awkward. Here's a chance to put it to the test in front of millions of people on a Saturday night!"

John Waite - (C) BBC - Photographer: Ray Burmiston

Meanwhile chef John Whaite, who will be a part of the show's first all male dance pairing, says: "My biggest challenge will be to not be too hard on myself, I know that I will get really frustrated with myself if I'm not picking up the steps.

"I think the key thing is just to relax, take a breath, and come back to it. For me it's going to be a case of just relaxing into it, being myself, believing that I can do it and just enjoying the process. "

John adds: "Between the ages of 10-14, I did ballet, modern and tap. So I may have a few dancing bones in my body, but I'm not necessarily very good rhythmically. Ballet is very stiff and I can do a triple timestep but who knows what I will be like at Ballroom or Latin!"

Another celebrity making history on Strictly this year is EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis who will be the show's first ever deaf contestant.

Speaking ahead of the launch show, Rose says: "I feel like it’s so important for somebody like me to be on the show, I want to break down the stereotype that deaf people can’t dance and can’t enjoy music.

"When the news came out my phone went mad. I have been really lucky that everyone has been super supportive, my deaf friends in particular are so excited for me."

On her biggest challenge, Rose reveals: "Probably being fit enough to dance every single day, I have been trying to up my fitness but I am nervous about having enough stamina to dance all day every day. "

Rose Ayling-Ellis - (C) BBC - Photographer: Ray Burmiston

Finally for Tilly Ramsay, CBBC star and daughter of TV chef Gordon Ramsay, it's the footwear that scares her.

Asked about what the biggest challenge on the show will be, Tilly admits: "Learning to dance! Having to wear high heels and having to remember the steps, basically!

"I tried dancing when I was much younger, but that definitely wasn't for me. Mum put us in ballet school but I wasn’t very good so I ended up at football camp with my brother."

Strictly Come Dancing launches Saturday, 18 September on BBC One.