Gemma Collins reveals she's quit TOWIE for good after ten years

Gemma Collins says she is done with The Only Way Is Essex for good.

Gemma rose to fame on the ITV2-turned-ITVBe reality series, first appearing on the show in 2011.

Advertisements

One of TOWIE's most regular cast members with more than 230 episodes, Gemma says we won't be seeing her back in the future.

In an interview with the Daily Star Sunday, she said: "I love The Only Way Is Essex. I wish them all well, but no, I won't do it again, I've moved on."

"Honey, I've got Valentino dressing me now. Do they really need to see me back down Brentwood High Street?"

As for what's next for Gemma, it was recently announced she would be fronting her own mental health documentary on Channel 4.

Provisionally titled Gemma Collins Self Harm & Me, the one-off special will see Gemma explore Britain's self harm crisis, revealing her own painful experience.

Gemma has also revealed hopes of competing for the UK at Eurovision.

Advertisements

Speaking to The Sun newspaper earlier this year, Gemma said: “Next year I think the Eurovision needs the GC.

"I wouldn’t be doing a cover song either, I’d write my own original song or have someone write one for me.

"Either way, the UK needs the GC. And I won’t be getting nul points, honey."

Eurovision wouldn't be Gemma's first singing competition.

Advertisements

She previously took part in a Celebrity version of BBC One's All Together Now, where she impressed viewers Big Spender by Shirley Bassey.

Gemma has also appeared on Celebrity Big Brother, Dancing On Ice and I'm A Celebrity while her own series Diva Forever airs regularly on ITVBe.