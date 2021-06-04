Gemma Collins wants to represent the UK at Eurovision next year

Gemma Collins has put herself forward to represent the UK at next year's Eurovision

The 2021 Eurovision Song Contest took place last month.

UK entry James Newman finished in last place, receiving no points from both the show's jury and audience votes.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper, reality star Gemma Collins thinks she could represent the UK in 2022.

She told the newspaper: “I was absolutely gutted when James came off so badly — I would have given him the world.

“Next year I think the Eurovision needs the GC."

Gemma added: "I wouldn’t be doing a cover song either, I’d write my own original song or have someone write one for me.

"Either way, the UK needs the GC. And I won’t be getting nul points, honey."

Eurovision wouldn't be Gemma's first singing competition.

She previously took part in a Celebrity version of BBC One's All Together Now, where she impressed viewers Big Spender by Shirley Bassey.

Last week saw James speak out after his last place finish in the competition.

He told ITV's Lorraine: "We went there and we tried our hardest. I think we took the best of British. I was really happy with the song, really happy with the performance."

And asked about next year's contest and how the UK can come back stronger, James said: “I think keep trying and keep putting in your best efforts. Putting in the best of British and showing Europe that we care about the Eurovision Song Contest.

"I think in other countries, it’s a huge thing and we’ve lost touch a little bit.

"Everyone was so behind me, I felt. The support I’ve had from the UK has been amazing. I was so proud that everyone was behind me.”

Picture: ITV/Lime Pictures