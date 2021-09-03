Strictly Come Dancing stars set for new Burn The Floor tour in 2022

A host of Strictly Come Dancing stars will be touring the UK in 2022 as part of a new Burn The Floor tour.

Burn The Floor - The Reunion will see the original Broadway production of Jason Gilkison's hit dance show recreated for a limited tour in July next year.

Those set to appear on the cast include Strictly Come Dancing's Aljaž Škorjanec, Kevin Clifton, Janette Manrara, Karen Hauer, Dianne Buswell, Joanne Clifton, Luba Mushtuk, Kai Widdrington and Robin Windsor with further dancers to be announced.

A breathtaking blend of Latin and Ballroom dance, Burn The Floor was first conceived as a special performance at Sir Elton John's 50th birthday celebration in 1997. It's gone on to be performed across the world many times over including 9 months breaking box office records on Broadway and 2 seasons in the West End.

The Reunion tour opens in in Shrewsbury at the Theatre Severn (13 July 2022) before moving to G Live, Guildford (14 July 2022), Bournemouth International Centre (BIC) in Bournemouth (15 July 2022) and Regent Theatre, Ipswich (16 July 2022).

The show will hit London for a gala performance at the West ENd's Shaftesbury Theatre (17 July 2022) before further dates at St George’s Hall, Bradford (20 July 2022), Opera House, Blackpool (21 July 2022) and finally Symphony Hall, Birmingham (22 July 2022).

You can book tickets online now via www.BTF25.com

Jason Gilkison, the show’s creative director and choreographer, said: "This Burn the Floor 25th anniversary reunion will be such a one time event for us all, having all our stars back on stage together where they began. Not only will this be an emotional event for us, but also a spectacular one not to be missed.

"This version of Burn the Floor broke Broadway box office records, so I can’t wait to see it back on stage with this ‘dream team’ cast!

"Not only will this be an emotional event for us, but a spectacular one..."