Love Island's Chloe and Toby head to wonderland for final date

Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran head to wonderland for their final Love Island date tonight.

The pair are the last of the remaining couples to head out of the villa for a special date in this evening's episode.

Chloe receives a text which reads: “Chloe and Toby. Please get ready to leave the Villa for your final date. #chloeinwonderland #isitteayourelookingfor”

As she gets ready, Faye asks Chloe what she’d say if Toby asked her to be his girlfriend.

Chloe: “I’d say yeah - we’re going to get married!”

Chloe and Toby arrive at an Alice in Wonderland inspired date in the woods, adorned with pictures of them from their time in the Villa.

Toby says: “Cheers to our first one-on-one date outside the Villa but the start of..."

Chloe interrupts: “All the dates you’re paying for!”

Chloe says: “It’s been a new man, new Tobes, Tobes 2.0!”

Toby replies: “I just feel like anything else to come outside the Villa is like a piece of cake.”

Chloe comments: “I’ve never had something like this before… I can always be myself, I’m secure and comfortable. It’s the best thing ever.”

Toby adds: “If someone was to come up to me and say, ‘Who is Chloe to you?’”

Chloe laughs: “You’d say wife!”

Toby says: “Oh, ok, yeah! I’d say, ‘That’s my girl’.”

Chloe concludes: “I think we’re properly meant for each other.”

Will Chloe and Toby continue going from strength-to-strength?

Love Island continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox