Strictly Come Dancing's new professionals have got glammed up for a stunning new photo shoot.

Strictly will be back this autumn to once again bring sequins, sparkle and sensational dancing to the nation.

This year show will introduce four new professionals to the dancing line up in the show's biggest shake up in a number of years.

Those joining will be Dancing With The Stars Ireland pro Kai Widdrington; former Let’s Dance Germany's Nikita Kuzmin; reigning African Latin Champion Cameron Lombard; and The Greatest Dancer champion Jowita Przystal.

(L-R) Oti, Cameron, Nancy. Photo credit: Robin Lee-Perrella

(L-R) Luba, Kai, Nadiya. Photo credit: Robin Lee-Perrella

The four new faces will join returning pros Aljaž Škorjanec, Amy Dowden, Dianne Buswell, Giovanni Pernice, Gorka Marquez, Graziano Di Prima all on the line up.

Also back are Johannes Radebe, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Luba Mushtuk, Nadiya Bychkova, Nancy Xu, Neil Jones and Oti Mabuse.

Meanwhile two familiar dancers have left the pro line up but are still set to be a part of this year's show.

Anton Du Beke will join the judging panel this year, taking over from Bruno Tonioli who is unable to take part in 2021's show due to ongoing travel and quarantine restrictions.

Meanwhile Janette Manrara will be the new co-host of spin-off show It Takes Two alongside Rylan. Previous presenter Zoe Ball stepped down earlier this year after a decade fronting the BBC Two series.

The celebrity line up for this year's Strictly was confirmed earlier this month.

Those taking part include stage & screen actor Nina Wadia, telly presenter AJ Odudu, Loose Women regular Judi Love, TV and social media personality Matilda 'Tilly' Ramsay and Coronation Street actress Katie McGlynn.

(L-R) Amy, Nikita, Katya. Photo credit: Robin Lee-Perrella

(L-R) Graziano, Jowita, Giovanni. Photo credit: Robin Lee-Perrella

Also on the cast are actress Rose Ayling-Ellis, Olympian Adam Peaty, entrepreneur and TV personality Sara Davies, CBBC presenter and actor Rhys Stephenson and broadcaster Dan Walker.

Finishing this year's cast are Bake Off star John Whaite, Rugby player turned pundit Ugo Monye, actor, comedian & author Robert Webb and McFly star Tom Fletcher.

The launch show in September will see the celebs partnered with the professionals before dancing live each weekend across the autumn.

Photo credit: Robin Lee-Perrella