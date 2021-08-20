Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish are said to quit Love Island 2021 tonight.

With just days to go before the final, the pair decided to split up in yesterday's evening episode.

Having been coupled up since the first day, there were emotional scenes as they ended their relationship ahead of Monday night's final.

Tonight sees the pair head out for what was meant to be a final epic date, with a preview showing the duo returning to the villa with a 'big announcement' for their fellow Islanders.

According to the Daily Mail newspaper, Jake and Liberty decide to pack their bags and leave the Island together.

"It was a really tough decision for the couple to make, but it felt like the right thing to do," a source told the newspaper. "They'd given it their all on camera and wanted to let their friends in other couples have a chance at winning."

The insider continued: "Saying goodbye was emotional for all the Islanders, as they've become so close, like family, but it won't be long before they're all reunited."

The source added that it was "not 100 per cent over " for the pair as they depart the show.

A spokesperson for the show said: "We won't be commenting on speculation around tonight's episode. All will be revealed later."

Last night Liberty was in tears storming across the garden and taking off her microphone.

She told Faye: “I’ve got to be true to myself. Jake's an absolutely great guy but I just don’t think we’re right for each other.”

Liberty later told Jake: “I just don’t feel like that you love me for me and I want someone who loves me for me.”

Liberty suggested that the pair just weren't right for each other as Jake asked: "What we saying then, are we saying we’ll go our separate ways then?"

"I hope you find someone who suits you better," Liberty said as the pair hugged things out and ended their relationship.

Love Island continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub with the final next Monday night.

Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox