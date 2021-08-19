Two couples head out on final epic dates in tonight's Love Island.

Ahead of next Monday's final, each of the couples is set to enjoy a special romantic getaway outside of the villa.

Tonight Faye and Teddy are first to be invited on their last date.

Their message reads: “Faye and Teddy it’s time for your final date. Please get ready to leave the villa #rosetotheoccasion #balivibes”

Faye and Teddy go on an epic date.

Arriving at a private rose petal filled pool, the pair discuss their feelings for each other.

Faye tells Teddy: “I thought I just needed to stay on my own, and I wasn’t going to open up to you but it’s one of the best things I’ve ever done. From there, we’ve had our ups and downs, more so my fault than yours… I was almost waiting for that opportunity for you to f*** up so I could run instead of falling for you.”

Teddy says: “I knew, in the back of my mind, we needed it to realise how we can recover from s*** situations.”

And as the conversation continues, Teddy tells Faye there’s something ‘on the tip of his tongue’. So what could be next for this pair as they enjoy their time alone outside of the Villa alone?

Later, Kaz and Tyler are literally swept off of their feet as their text arrives, reading: “Kaz and Tyler please get ready to leave the villa for your final date. #yourcarriageawaits #lordandladyloveisland”

Dressed to impress, the pair leave the villa to find a horse-drawn carriage, which whisks them off to a beautiful courtyard, complete with live music.

Tyler tells Kaz: “I honestly can’t wait to begin our journey on the outside. Obviously there is a next step... which is kind of like the elephant in the room a little bit. Hopefully on the outside we can take steps towards that and that’ll be the end goal... I’m talking about boyfriend and girlfriend, that’s what I’m talking about. It’s a big thing.”

Kaz replies: “Everyone around us is moving at a different pace, and that’s fine. For me, I’m so tunnel vision. I look at our journey, I’m not in a race, I’m not looking to compete or to compare us to everyone else. We’re on our own vibe and I like it.”

Tyler says: “It’s like we’re in our own little bubble, nothing else matters.”

Kaz and Tyler go on an epic date.

Elsewhere in tonight's episode, there's drama for Liberty and Jake as she questions her feelings for him days before the final.

Meanwhile, Liam is feeling 22 today as he celebrates his birthday in the Villa.

After a quick blast of happy birthday in Welsh, Liam is treated to blueberry pancakes by Millie, who promises she has more surprises up her sleeve.

Love Island airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.