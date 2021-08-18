Love Island's Liberty seen in tears over Jake in dramatic first look at next episode

Liberty Poole was seen in tears in a dramatic preview of the next episode of Love Island tonight.

With less than a week to go until the final, the pair's relationship looks set to take another twist.

Liberty and Jake have been coupled up since the first day and are the only official boyfriend and girlfriend currently in the villa.

But the past week has seen cracks in their relationship with even the other Islanders questioning Jake's true feelings for Liberty.

In a preview for tomorrow night's episode (Thursday, 19 August), Liberty was seen in tears storming across the garden and taking off her microphone.

A clip then showed Liberty crying: "I just don't think we're right for each other" while Jake was seen sighing to himself.

The emotional scenes follow the public voting Jake & Liberty into the final week of the show.

In last night's episode the islanders got glammed up for the evening before a surprise text arrived.

It read: “Islanders. Please gather around the fire pit immediately.”

Standing at the fire pit, Kaz read out another text: “The public have been voting for their favourite couple. The couple with the fewest votes will be dumped from the island tonight.”

One by one the couples who are safe were revealed until just Aaron Simpson and Mary Bedford remained as they were dumped from the villa.

On leaving, Aaron said: "I wouldn't change it for the world. I've met some amazing people, made some amazing friends and bagged a worldie so can't complain."

Mary added: "Next step is dating, just some us time. We can't wait to start our journey on the outside."

Elsewhere in the latest episode, the Love Island couples woke up to the sound of screaming babies.

Each couple was given a doll to look after which they had to feed, care and comfort their ‘baby’ as well as change its nappy when needed.

Love Island continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub with the final next Monday night.

Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox