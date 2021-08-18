One couple is dumped from Love Island 2021 tonight.

Fresh from Priya & Brett's exit on Monday night another couple is sent home from the villa this evening.

In this evening's show Islanders get glammed up for the evening and head into the garden but there's a surprise in store for the couples tonight.

Faye receives a text which reads: “Islanders. Please gather around the fire pit immediately.”

Standing at the fire pit, Kaz receives a text which reads: “The public have been voting for their favourite couple. The couple with the fewest votes will be dumped from the island tonight.”

One by one the couples who are safe are revealed until just one remains. Who has received the fewest votes and will be heading home tonight?

Elsewhere in this evening's episode, the Islanders awake to the sound of screaming after Love Island’s very own stork has delivered six ‘newborns’ overnight.

Each couple has to feed, care and comfort their ‘baby’ as well as change its nappy when needed.

The couples give their babies the following names: Jake and Liberty: Tommy; Kaz and Tyler: Benjamin; Mary and Aaron: Sienna; Faye and Teddy: Remi; Chloe and Toby: Marley; and Millie and Liam: Jackson.

But as their parenting skills are put to the test, which couple will reign supreme in today’s challenge and be crowned Love Island’s best mum and dad?

Meanwhile there's a treat for the guys when another text arrives.

The Islanders are caring for the babies when Toby receives a message which reads: “Boys. It’s time for the girls to have some mother and baby time whilst you head out of the Villa to take a break. #teeoff #dadsholiday”

Love Island continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox