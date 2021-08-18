The classic baby challenge surprises the Love Island 2021 couples in tonight's episode.

Now very much a Love Island tradition, the Islanders become parents as babies arrive at the villa.

Advertisements

Each couple will have to feed, care and comfort their ‘baby’ as well as change its nappy when needed.

Jake and Liberty name their child Tommy; Kaz and Tyler choose Benjamin; Mary and Aaron pick Sienna; Faye and Teddy name their baby Remi; Chloe and Toby pick Marley for thier child's name and Millie and Liam call their surprise offspring Jackson.

As the girls get ready for the day the boys spend some quality time with their babies. But it appears Toby thinks mum knows best. Heading upstairs with baby Marley, Toby says: “I’ve had him all morning!”

Chloe says: “I’m getting ready. This must be a joke!”

Toby says: “You’ll have to get ready with him.”

Advertisements

Chloe says: “Toby, you can’t bring the buggy up here. It’s a no buggy zone!”

But as their parenting skills are put to the test, which couple will reign supreme in today’s challenge and be crowned Love Island’s best mum and dad?

Later in the day, Toby receives a text which reads: “Boys. It’s time for the girls to have some mother and baby time whilst you head out of the Villa to take a break. #teeoff #dadsholiday”

The girls appear less than impressed as the boys leave the Villa for a day out.

Arriving at the golf course, Tyler says: “Boys. Give it up for Tyler Woods!”

Toby says: “It’s safe to say I’m the worst at golf here.”

Following a game of golf the boys sit down and talk about their futures. Tyler says: “I’ve always said I wanted two [kids] - a boy and a girl.”

Aaron says: “I want a big family so maybe three or four! I’m going to have to get to work pretty soon.”

Millie, Liam and baby Jackson.

Teddy and baby Remi.

Speaking about his relationship with Liberty, Jake says: “Bumps in the road bring you closer and once you come out the other side. We’re going onwards and upwards and I couldn’t ask for more.”

Speaking about Faye, Teddy says: “Everyday waking up we’ve got smiles on our faces. I couldn’t ask for a better woman to start this journey and continue this journey with. I’m excited, boys. I haven’t felt like this in a while.”

Advertisements

Reflecting on his Love Island journey with Millie, Liam says: “We’ve come such a long way through the ups and downs. We’re in a very good position. We’re very strong. Things are going very, very well.”

Love Island 2021 airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.