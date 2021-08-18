Strictly Come Dancing pro Luba Mushtuk 'won't get a celebrity partner this series'

Luba Mushtuk is to sit out this year's Strictly Come Dancing, it's been claimed.

The dancer will reportedly be one of the professionals who won't get a celebrity partner for the 2021 series.

However The Sun newspaper claims that Neil Jones will be part of a pairing after being benched last year.

A source shared with the newspaper that Neil "will be thrilled" with the news having only had one celebrity partner up until now.

Meanwhile Luba - who was previously partnered with James Cracknell and Jason Bell - won't be the only pro missing out this year.

With 15 celebrities and 18 professionals a further two pro dancers will be without partners.

As yet the BBC has not confirmed this year's pairings which will only be revealed in September's launch show.

Alongside Luba and Neil, the professionals returning to the show this year will be Aljaž Škorjanec, Amy Dowden, Dianne Buswell, Giovanni Pernice, Gorka Marquez, Graziano Di Prima all on the line up.

They'll join Johannes Radebe, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Luba Mushtuk, Nadiya Bychkova, Nancy Xu, Neil Jones and Oti Mabuse.

There will also be four new professionals - Dancing With The Stars Ireland pro Kai Widdrington; former Let’s Dance Germany's Nikita Kuzmin; reigning African Latin Champion Cameron Lombard; and The Greatest Dancer champion Jowita Przystal.

Meanwhile the celebs signed up this year include comic and presenter Judi Love, Olympian Adam Peaty, TV presenter AJ Odudu, actress Rose Ayling-Ellis and presenter Dan Walker.

Joining them are McFly's Tom Fletcher, TV presenter and actor Rhys Stephenson, broadcaster and sports pundit Ugo Monye, TV and social media personality Matilda 'Tilly' Ramsay and TV presenter and chef John Whaite.

Finishing the line up are ex-Corrie star Katie McGlynn, actress Nina Wadia OBE, Dragons' Den star Sara Davies and actor Robert Webb.

Each week the celebrity and professional dancer pairings take to the dancefloor willing to thrill the judges and viewers.

Strictly's new series begins in the autumn on BBC One, hosted by Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly

Meanwhile on spin-off It Takes Two, former pro Janette Manrara will take over from Zoe Ball who stepped down.

Picture Shows: The Strictly Come Dancing professional dancers Luba Mushtuk - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy