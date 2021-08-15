Simon Cowell 'working on new car show to rival Top Gear'

Simon Cowell is reportedly working on a new car show apparently in the hope of rivalling Top Gear.

Best known for his talent shows like Britain's Got Talent and The X Factor, the music mogul is said to be making something rather different for his next project.

The Sun reports that Simon is working on a car show and is currently looking for talent and producers to develop the format.

"Simon has always been a huge car lover — and a car show is always something he has been interested in doing," a source shared with the newspaper.

They continued: "He was famously a guest driver on Top Gear and loves talking cars. He has been approached by a number of well-known car experts and racing drivers wanting to partner with him over the years."

The source added that Simon felt there was a "large appetite" for a new show, describing the idea as a "no-brainer".

It's the latest project for Simon after recently announcing new musical game show Walk The Line.

Debuting later this year on ITV, the show will see music acts - soloists, duos, bands, or choirs - take to the stage to perform for the nation, as well as a panel of judges headed up by Simon.

The top two performers of the evening then face a nail-biting decision in their bid to be crowned champion - to either ‘cash out’ with a tempting cash prize, or walk the line and play on.

Simon said: "Each show there will be a champion who must make a vital decision: either cash out then and there or stay in the contest to compete again the following night and have a chance to claim the huge prize.

"It’s the kind of decision that will have viewers on the edge of their seats – real event TV. I’m very excited at giving musical talent the opportunity to transform their lives like never before."

A start date and further details for the series are to be announced.