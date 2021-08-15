tellymix
Advertisements

Simon Cowell 'working on new car show to rival Top Gear'

Posted by Annaleigh Rose Clarke
Simon Cowell
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook

Simon Cowell is reportedly working on a new car show apparently in the hope of rivalling Top Gear.

Best known for his talent shows like Britain's Got Talent and The X Factor, the music mogul is said to be making something rather different for his next project.

Advertisements

The Sun reports that Simon is working on a car show and is currently looking for talent and producers to develop the format.

"Simon has always been a huge car lover — and a car show is always something he has been interested in doing," a source shared with the newspaper.

They continued: "He was famously a guest driver on Top Gear and loves talking cars. He has been approached by a number of well-known car experts and racing drivers wanting to partner with him over the years."

The source added that Simon felt there was a "large appetite" for a new show, describing the idea as a "no-brainer".

It's the latest project for Simon after recently announcing new musical game show Walk The Line.

Debuting later this year on ITV, the show will see music acts - soloists, duos, bands, or choirs - take to the stage to perform for the nation, as well as a panel of judges headed up by Simon.

The top two performers of the evening then face a nail-biting decision in their bid to be crowned champion - to either ‘cash out’ with a tempting cash prize, or walk the line and play on.

Simon said: "Each show there will be a champion who must make a vital decision: either cash out then and there or stay in the contest to compete again the following night and have a chance to claim the huge prize.

Advertisements

"It’s the kind of decision that will have viewers on the edge of their seats – real event TV. I’m very excited at giving musical talent the opportunity to transform their lives like never before."

A start date and further details for the series are to be announced.

More on: Reality TV
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook
Follow on Twitter
Follow on Twitter
Like on Facebook