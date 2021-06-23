ITV has announced a brand new musical game show from Simon Cowell.
Walk The Line is described as a "brand new high octane musical game show format" that comes from Simon Cowell's Syco company and Lifted Entertainment, part of ITV Studios and the team behind both I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! and Love Island.
Airing later this year on ITV and ITV hub, the six-part series will offer musical variety acts a chance to win a life changing cash prize.
However in a departure from the traditional TV talent show format, talent alone isn't enough - the contestants will need nerves of steel as they determine whether to cash out or physically Walk The Line and risk it all to stay in the competition.
ITV explain: "The TV event format sees musical acts - be they soloists, duos, bands, or choirs - take to the stage to perform for the nation, as well as a panel of judges headed up by Simon Cowell.
"The top two performers of the evening then face a nail-biting decision in their bid to be crowned champion - to either ‘cash out’ with a tempting cash prize, or walk the line and play on. Should they stay in and top the leaderboard, they will then progress to the next show, facing a different cast of performers.
"The longer the performers can stay in the contest, the bigger the prize pot, with a high stake ‘stay or play’ moment at the end of each show. Each night, the reigning champion will be offered an even higher cash out prize - will they take the money and leave the competition, or Walk The Line and bet on themselves...?"
The format has been a passion project for Simon for many years.
He said today: "I am thrilled to be working with Lifted Entertainment and ITV on this new project. We wanted to develop a show which will give the contestants a life-changing cash prize if they win.
"Each show there will be a champion who must make a vital decision: either cash out then and there or stay in the contest to compete again the following night and have a chance to claim the huge prize.
"It’s the kind of decision that will have viewers on the edge of their seats – real event TV. I’m very excited at giving musical talent the opportunity to transform their lives like never before."
Katie Rawcliffe, ITV Head of Entertainment added: "The format Syco and Lifted Entertainment have created has all the makings of quintessential game show entertainment, but with a compelling twist thrown in each show.
"It’s great to be continuing our working relationship with Simon and I look forward to introducing this edge of your seat musical game show to viewers later in the year.”
Angela Jain, Managing Director, Lifted Entertainment commented: "It's hugely exciting to be partnering with Syco on this terrific yet simple to understand and dramatic idea.
"We have spent some months developing the idea with them and have had a blast. We want to produce a show that looks and feels different and cannot wait for viewers to see it."
Walk The Line will air on ITV later this year.