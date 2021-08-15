Love Island spoiler: Islanders vote for the least compatible couples ahead of next dumping

There's a secret vote on Love Island tonight as the Islanders vote for the least compatible couples.

With a week before the final, a surprise text arrives in the villa tonight.

It reads: “Islanders. Tonight each couple must vote for the two couples who they think are the least compatible. Those who receive the most votes risk being dumped from the island.

“You must now decide in your couples who you are going to choose and submit your decision by text. You must not discuss your decision with anyone else. #judgementday #gowithyourgut”

The couples begin their deliberations but it isn’t long before it’s time for them to submit their decision via text. Which couples have received the most votes and what will be their fate?

Jake and Liberty chat.

Before the vote, the couples are set a brand new challenge to cook up a couple's dinner.

Teddy receives a text which reads: “Boys. It’s time to cook up a storm as you serve up a couples dinner! #pastalavistababy #thecarb-dashians”

While the girls get glammed up for the evening, the boys begin preparations for a romantic three-course dinner.

Liam brings over his and Millie’s starter of asparagus. Millie asks: “Is this an aphrodisiac?”

Liam questions: “Aphrodisiac? What’s that?”

Over at Priya and Brett’s table talk turns to previous relationships. Priya says: “Have you ever been in love?”

Brett replies: “No. I’ve never said ‘I love you’ to anyone. Do you feel like there is something wrong with me now?”

Priya jokes: “Yes, I feel like you’re a bit of a robot!”

It’s then time for the main course and Chloe says: “I love garlic bread! Do you want to do some snogging after garlic bread?”

Toby jokes: “I don’t mind!”

But Faye appears less than impressed with tonight’s main course. She complains: “I hate pasta!”

Teddy says: “What if I feed it to you?”

Liam and Millie have dinner.

Have the boys impressed the girls with their culinary skills tonight?

Elsewhere in this evening's episode, the girls question Jake's feelings as they stage an intervention for Liberty.

