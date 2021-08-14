Strictly Come Dancing 2021 start date: When is the show back on TV?

The Strictly Come Dancing 2021 start date is on its way - when is the show back on TV?

The Strictly Come Dancing 2021 launch date is set for next month (September) on BBC One.

As ever, the new series will start with a special launch show introducing us to the celebrities and pro dancers and seeing them paired up.

The live shows will then begin weekly on Saturday nights, returning this year to 13 episodes after last year's shorter run.

Although the BBC has yet to officially confirm the start date, the show's ticketing website suggests the live shows will begin on Saturday, 25 September 2021.

The pre-recorded launch episode typically airs a week or two before hand, with a date also to be officially announced. We'll keep this article updated with the latest.

Strictly Come Dancing tickets

With relaxed pandemic restrictions, this year's series is set to welcome back a limited audience to watch this year's Strictly Come Dancing line up of celebs perform in person.

Currently, applications are being accepted for the live shows by CLICKING HERE.

For this year, you must apply in groups of four people who will sit at separate cabaret tables or balcony seating.

Strictly 2021 line up

The full line up for Strictly 2021 was confirmed earlier this week.

Names on the cast include TV and social media personality Matilda 'Tilly' Ramsay, EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis, telly presenter AJ Odudu, TV presenter and actor Rhys Stephenson and Bake Off star John Whaite.

They're joined by former rugby Player Ugo Monye, actor Nina Wadia, presenter Dan Walker, stand up and presenter Judi Love and ex-Corrie star Katie McGlynn.

Completing this season's cast are Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty, actor, comedian & author Robert Webb, singer-songwriter and musician Tom Fletcher and Dragons' Den's Sara Davies.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One.