Ugo Monye confirmed as final Strictly Come Dancing contestant

Ugo Monye has been officially confirmed as the final Strictly Come Dancing celebrity this year.

Ugo Monye is a former England rugby player turned pundit and new team captain on a Question Of Sport.

Advertisements

On signing up for the show, he said: “What a dream come true! Strictly is the biggest entertainment show on TV and I can’t wait to show everyone I’ve got more than just dad dancing moves.

"My two beautiful daughters never had a chance to see me on the rugby pitch, so to know they can watch me waltzing and twirling every week is really special to me.

"I love an outfit at the best of times, so bring on the sequins!"

Beginning his rugby career at Harlequins in 2002, Ugo made his England debut in 2008. Since retiring in 2015, Ugo has become a regular face and voice in the world of sports presenting, hosting rugby coverage for BT Sport and ITV as well as the BBC 5 Live Rugby Union Weekly podcast.

Ugo is the fifteenth and final celebrity on Strictly Come Dancing's line up.

Other names confirmed for the 2021 Strictly Come Dancing line up include broadcaster Dan Walker, TV presenter and chef John Whaite, actress Nina Wadia, Coronation Street actress Katie McGlynn and Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty|||comedian and presenter Judi Love.

Advertisements

Joining them are EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis, telly presenter AJ Odudu, McFly's Tom Fletcher and TV presenter Rhys Stephenson.

Completing the 2021 contestants are business guru and TV personality Sara Davies, comedian Robert Webb and chef & social media influencer Tilly Ramsay.

The celebs will go forward to the launch show later this year where they'll be partnered up with one of the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 professionals, who were announced earlier this year.

They include new dancers Kai Widdrington, Nikita Kuzmin, Cameron Lombard and Jowita Przystal.

Strictly's new series starts in the autumn on BBC One, presented by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.

Advertisements

Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Craig Revel Horwood will be back as judges this time joined by Anton Du Beke.

Picture: BBC