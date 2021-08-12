Jake Cornish and Liberty Poole's Love Island relationship hit the rocks tonight.

The pair have been coupled up since day 1 and are the only official girlfriend and boyfriend in the villa as it stands.

Advertisements

But this evening saw cracks appear in their relationship with Liberty annoyed that Jake wasn't spending time with her.

She spoke to Chloe as Jake instead chatted with Mary: "Stuff has happened that has made me question and I just feel certain things in my gut that don't feel right."

Saying she had "had a tough week", Liberty continued: "In my head I’m thinking, 'am I overthinking?' but no, I’m just f**king very perceptive and clued up on s**t.

"If he is, he’s not the one for me. If he’s taking me for granted he’s not the one for me babe."

Later on the Islanders took on a brand new challenge to get each other's pulses racing.

Advertisements

Kaz received a text which announced to the villa: "Islanders, tonight you will get each other’s hearts racing in a boys vs girls challenge #showusyourmadmoves #bringontheflutters."

The Islanders were seen getting into their sexiest fancy dress as they were challenged to take it in turns to perform routines in a bid to raise the heart rates of their fellow Islanders.

While Liberty's heart rate was raised most by Jake, his was raised most by Millie.

In a preview for the next episode the pair were seen engaged in a tense chat.

Jake was seen telling Liberty: "I feel like ever since Movie Night onwards it's not been the same... Millie is my type, so is Mary.

Jake in the challenge

"I know a good looking girl, you can appreciate a good looking girl but you're my girlfriend."

Elsewhere on tonight's Love Island, Tyler asked Kaz to make things exclusive after their recent recoupling.

Advertisements

Love Island continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.