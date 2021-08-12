Too Hot To Handle applications: How to apply to take part in Netflix series

Here's how to apply to take part in Netflix's Too Hot To Handle.

Too Hot To Handle is the world's hottest no dating dating show.

The hit reality show recently returned with its second outing while a third season is already confirmed.

The show sees a group of singletons enjoy a luxury getaway with a big cash prize on offer.

The aim of the game is simple: All everyone needs to do is keep their hands off one another. Any breaking of the rules which include no kissing, no heavy petting, and no self-gratification of any kind will result in the prize fund decreasing.

Apply for Too Hot To Handle on Netflix

You can now put yourself forward to apply for Too Hot To Handle's future seasons on Netflix.

You must be at least 18 years old and a resident of the US, Canada, UK, or Ireland.

You can apply online now via netflixreality.com/shows/too-hot-to-handle

Netflix ask: "Do you love sex? Perfect! Tell us why you're ready to pack your swimsuit and jet off to a tropical paradise to meet other horny singles. There’s a catch, of course. We can’t tell you what it is yet..."

If you prefer to just to sit at home and watch, you can stream seasons 1 and 2 of Too Hot To Handle on Netflix here.

Season 2 of Too Hot To Handle has ten episodes with the first four dropping on Netflix on 23 June. The remaining six episodes followed a week later on 30 June.

Narrated by Desiree Burch, a release date for the third season of the hit reality series is to be announced.