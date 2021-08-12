Love Island cast get each other's hearts racing in a new dance challenge

Pulses are racing on Love Island tonight as the cast get given a brand new challenge.

In this evening's episode, Kaz receives a text which announces to the villa: "Islanders, tonight you will get each other’s hearts racing in a boys vs girls challenge #showusyourmadmoves #bringontheflutters."

Advertisements

The Islanders are seen getting into their sexiest fancy dress as they are challenged to take it in turns to perform routines in a bid to raise the heart rates of their fellow Islanders.

The girls are up first but which of them will pull out all the stops and raise the boys’ heart rates the most?

Toby

Brett and Priya.

Toby and Chloe.

Speaking in the Beach Hut during Liberty’s turn, Tyler says: “I’m used to the jokey, silly side of Lib but she comes out looking sexy and bossing it!”

Meanwhile talking in the Beach Hut about Priya’s performance, Brett admits: “Priya definitely surprised me.

"I don’t know what I’m going to say that won’t get me into trouble!”

After the girls’ turn, the boys take to the stage as they perform a sexy routine for each of the girls. Which boy will get the girls’ hearts racing tonight?

Advertisements

Following each of the Islanders’ performances, the results are revealed of who has raised each of their heart rates the most.

Will there be any revelations from tonight’s challenge?

Kaz and Tyler.

Millie and Liam.

Teddy and Faye.

Elsewhere on tonight's Love Island, Tyler asks Kaz to make things exclusive after their recent recoupling.

Meanwhile, Liberty voices her concerns about boyfriend Jake.

She confides in Chloe: "In my head I’m thinking, 'am I overthinking?' but no, I’m just f**king very perceptive and clued up on s**t.

"If he is, he’s not the one for me. If he’s taking me for granted he’s not the one for me babe

Advertisements

Love Island continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.