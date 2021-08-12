Tyler Cruickshank looks to make things exclusive with Kaz Kamwi on Love Island 2021 tonight.

Following last night's recoupling, Tyler and Kaz are once again in a couple.

Advertisements

And in this evening's episode , Tyler is keen to take their rekindled relationship to the next level.

Tyler enlists the help of Jake and Liam as he prepares to ask Kaz if she wants to be exclusive. Speaking in the Beach Hut, Tyler says: “I usually have nerves of steel but I have never sweated so much over a girl like this before. It’s crazy.”

Tyler and the boys

Taking Kaz on a trip down memory lane, Tyler texts Kaz asking her to travel to different areas of the Villa that are significant to their relationship.

Will Tyler’s master plan impress Kaz enough for her to say yes?

Elsewhere in tonight's show, there's a brand new challenge for the islanders.

Kaz receives a text which reads: ‘“Islanders, tonight you will get each other’s hearts racing in a boys vs girls challenge #showusyourmadmoves #bringontheflutters.”

Advertisements

The Islanders don their sexiest fancy dress as they are challenged to take it in turns to perform routines in a bid to raise the heart rates of their fellow Islanders.

The girls are up first but which of them will pull out all the stops and raise the boys’ heart rates the most?

Speaking in the Beach Hut during Liberty’s turn, Tyler says: “I’m used to the jokey, silly side of Lib but she comes out looking sexy and bossing it!”

Tyler

After the girls’ turn, the boys take to the stage as they perform a sexy routine for each of the girls. Which boy will get the girls’ hearts racing tonight?

Following each of the Islanders’ performances, the results are revealed of who has raised each of their heart rates the most.

Advertisements

Love Island 2021 airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

The series is also available to watch on BritBox.