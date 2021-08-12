Matthew Macnabb has spoken out after his exit from Love Island last night.

Matthew became the latest Islander to leave the villa after a brand new recoupling took place.

Advertisements

The girls were in charge and it was Priya Gopaldas who had the final choice, ultimately picking new boy Brett Staniland over Matthew.

Speaking after departing the villa, Matthew said: "Ultimately, the outstanding emotion I get is that I’m proud. I feel proud of the journey I went on and I stayed true to myself.

"I met some amazing people there that I’ll be friends with for life. I feel very positive about the whole situation, I’m happy."

Matt and Brett during the recoupling.

Priya during the recoupling.

Talking about Priya's recoupling decision, Matthew admitted: "It definitely took me by surprise. I felt like she was honest with me at certain times and then she wasn’t at other times.

"I only knew her for a certain amount of time and you can’t understand a person fully in that time."

Matthew also reflected on his coupling with Kaz Kamwi during Casa Amor.

Advertisements

He said: "I felt me and Kaz had a really good connection. She’s an amazing girl and I think we’re going to be great friends. The more I saw her and Tyler, they had so much of a better connection than me and Kaz had so I’m happy for both of them because they’re great people."

Describing his time in the villa as an "adventure", Matthew continued: "There’s a lot of ups and downs and it helped me realise that is part of the journey. I feel really good about it and I feel like I’ve learnt a lot and I’ll take it to the outside world.

"It’s given a new perspective in life in that way. I truly am happy with the entire experience.

"I’m a no regrets type of guy. You learn from what you go through and I’m very proud of myself and how I’ve acted and how I’ve treated people. I think the course of action I took led me to where I am now and I’m happy with where I am. "

Matt leaves the villa.

Meanwhile, on who he's backing to win, Matthew added: "I think Jake and Lib, Millie and Liam have the strongest connection.

"You see in the Villa first hand just how close both of those couples are."

Advertisements

Love Island continues tomorrow at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.