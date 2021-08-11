One boy has been dumped from the Love Island 2021 villa after another recoupling tonight.

The girls were back in control this evening as they decided who they wanted to couple up with.

A text arrived which announced: "Islanders. Tonight, there will be a recoupling. The girls will each choose which boy they want to couple up with.

"The boy not picked to be in a couple will be dumped from the Island. #grabaman #girlboss"

Here's a full recap of the recoupling and who left...

Love Island 2021 recoupling results

Kaz Kamwi coupled up with Tyler Cruickshank

Millie Court coupled up with Liam Reardon

Liberty Poole coupled up with Jake Cornish

Chloe Burrows coupled up with Toby Aromolaran

Faye Winter coupled up with Teddy Soares

Mary Bedford coupled up with Aaron Simpson

Finally, Priya Gopaldas coupled up with Brett Staniland.

Left single, Matthew Macnabb became the latest boy to leave the Love Island villa.

After leaving, Matthew said: "Ultimately, the outstanding emotion I get is that I’m proud. I feel proud of the journey I went on and I stayed true to myself. I met some amazing people there that I’ll be friends with for life. I feel very positive about the whole situation, I’m happy."

Prior to the recoupling, Priya found herself torn between Matthew and and new boy Brett.

Ahead of making her choice, Priya said: "[Matthew's] such a sweetheart - super cute. His eyes were piercing."

"I'm still confused. I still want to get to know Matt. I don’t want to make my decision too quickly."

Elsewhere in tonight's episode, viewers were left shocked as the girls plotted together to sleep with their partners all at the same time.

Love Island continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.