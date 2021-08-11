Matilda Ramsay and Greg Wise confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing cast

Matilda Ramsay and Greg Wise have been announced as Strictly Come Dancing's latest contestants.

Daughter of Gordon Ramsay, Matilda 'Tilly' Ramsay is a chef, social media influencer and CBBC presenter.

She said of signing up: "I’m so excited and grateful to be joining the Strictly family! I’m always up for fun new challenges and this will be my biggest adventure yet!

"I’m going to put my heart and soul into this and can’t wait to get my dancing shoes on and show my Dad how it’s really done! Bring on the glitz, glamour and sequins!”

Chef, social media influencer and TV presenter Tilly has over 9.5 million followers on TikTok, where she regularly posts funny videos of herself and her Dad, Gordon Ramsay. She presented Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch on CBBC, which saw her cooking and having adventures along with her family, for which she received three Children’s BAFTA nominations.

Meanwhile Greg Wise is an actor, writer and producer. He's best known for his appearances in The Crown, Cranford, Walking on Sunshine and his breakout role in Sense and Sensibility

Greg said: "My beautiful sister was a huge disco queen. She left our world almost exactly 5 years ago in a glitter ball coffin. This is for her. My gorgeous Diva sis, who would have been insane with excitement that her little bro was doing this.

"I will channel her, as her bro can’t dance - but I’m thrilled to be dipping my toes, knees, hips and arms into this wonderful world, and hope to make her proud, and obviously make her laugh..."

The news was revealed today (Wednesday 11th August) on ITV’s This Morning.

Other celebrities confirmed for the 2021 Strictly Come Dancing line up include Dragons' Den star Sara Davies MBE, singer Tom Fletcher and TV presenter Rhys Stephenson.

Joining them are cookery author John Whaite, telly presenter AJ Odudu and presenter Dan Walker.

Finishing the 2021 cast are Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn and comic and actor Robert Webb.

Other names linked to the 2021 Strictly Come Dancing line up currently include singer & actor Olly Alexander, weatherman Tomasz Schafernaker, Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas, Westlife's Mark Feehily, fitness guru Joe Wicks, rugby player and pundit Ugo Monye and actor Gregory Piper.

This year's show will welcome four brand new professional dancers - Dancing With The Stars Ireland proKai Widdrington; former Let’s Dance Germany's Nikita Kuzmin; reigning African Latin Champion Cameron Lombard; and The Greatest Dancer champion Jowita Przystal.

Presented by Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly, Strictly Come Dancing begins in the autumn on BBC One

Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas will be back on the panel this year joined by Anton Du Beke.

Picture: BBC