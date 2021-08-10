Mary Bedford and Aaron Simpson share a first kiss on tonight's episode of Love Island.

New Islander Aaron made his entrance into the villa yesterday, heading out on dates with both Mary and Chloe Burrows.

Tonight sees Mary and Aaron continuing to get to know one another, leading to their first kiss.

In the morning, Mary tells the girls: "I love love. I want to be in love again. It’s the best feeling in the world.

Aaron and Mary chat.

"Seeing you lot, I’m like when’s my person going to come in? This is a good step in the right direction. When you genuinely love someone that much you’re yourself and they’re your best friend."

Later, Aaron sets up a ‘picky bits’ sweet treat brunch for her, with some help from the other Islanders, with bowls of her favourite treats delivered to the daybed.

Mary reacts: "I’m so happy that Aaron was so cute. I think that’s the sweetest thing I think anyone has ever done for me."

The pair share their first kiss to whoops and cheers from their fellow Islanders.

Meanwhile tonight, Aaron's fellow new Islander Priya Gopaldas is seen getting flirty with Matthew Macnabb.

After the pair enjoy a gym date, Priya says: “I had to shut my jaw. It’s like mouth open, admiring the piece of art that is his body!”

Meanwhile he tells the guys: "There’s so much substance in her conversations and she is beautiful. I was looking at her eyes and I was like, holy s***! Even in the gym there, I was like, this is like a carbon copy of me!"

Priya and Matt chat.

Elsewhere in this evening's episode, Faye Winter contemplates her future in the villa after her falling out with Teddy Soares.

She says: "There would be no point in me staying here if it wasn’t for Teddy."

Meanwhile, Teddy tells the boys: "It will be interesting to see if she does pull me tonight; it could be make or break. If she doesn’t apologise... I cannot move past it."

Love Island airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.