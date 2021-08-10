Love Island's new girl Priya Gopaldas gets flirting with Matthew Macnabb on tonight's show.

Priya made her entrance into the villa last night, heading out on dates with both Matthew and Teddy Soares.

And tonight Priya makes it clear which of the pair she is keen to graft.

Priya says of Matthew: “I had to shut my jaw. It’s like mouth open, admiring the piece of art that is his body!”

Priya and Matt chat.

The feelings appear to be mutual, with Matthew telling the boys: “There’s so much substance in her conversations and she is beautiful.

"I was looking at her eyes and I was like, holy s***! Even in the gym there, I was like, this is like a carbon copy of me!

“What’s coming across to me is she’s ambitious, she’s very caring, she’s spontaneous, she’s very smart… the more I talk to her the more I’m learning and like, 'Woah this is getting stronger.'”

He adds in the Beach Hut: “Priya’s the whole package, it’s crazy. Every time I talk to her I learn another trait to her that’s a positive.”

Meanwhile, Teddy finds himself awaiting an apology for Faye as the fallout from their huge argument rumbles on.

Teddy says: "It will be interesting to see if she does pull me tonight; it could be make or break. If she doesn’t apologise... I cannot move past it."

In the Beach Hut, Faye says: "I need to apologise for the way I spoke to him the night that I lost my head. It’s kind of make or break isn’t it, for me and Teddy now. I need to have a normal, adult should I say, quiet, shall I also say, conversation with him."

Elsewhere in tonight's show, Priya's fellow new Islander Aaron Simpson cracks on with Mary Bedford.

Mary

Mary tells the girls: “I love love. I want to be in love again. It’s the best feeling in the world.

"Seeing you lot, I’m like when’s my person going to come in? This is a good step in the right direction. When you genuinely love someone that much you’re yourself and they’re your best friend.”

Love Island continues at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

Episodes are also available the morning after on BritBox.