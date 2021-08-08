Love Island's Jake and Liberty clear the air after Casa Amor revelations

Jake Cornish and Liberty Poole clear the air on Love Island this evening after Friday's Movie Night revelations.

The last episode saw the Islanders take part in a challenge which saw clips of their time on the show played into the villa.

The clips included Jake speaking about his feelings for Liberty early on in the series as well as appearing to encourage the boys in Casa Amor to get with the new girls.

Tonight, Liberty says she wants to air her feelings to Jake. Speaking in the Beach Hut she says: “I thought, nah, you know what, I’m going to put my feelings first and I’m not going to pretend like everything’s OK with Jake when I still feel hurt. This was a hurtful comment, you need to understand how I’m feeling.”

Pulling Jake for a chat Liberty says: “That clip last night, not going to lie, it did really hurt me. Does my boyfriend rate me, do you know what I mean?”

Jake replies: “Yeah, look, I’m sorry I said that. I can’t go back on it.”

Liberty adds: “My heart sunk when I saw the comment.”

Jake continues: “I did want the ground to swallow me up when I saw that and I looked over and you were looking down. I felt f***ing awful.”

Liberty says: “The way I’m feeling is valid.”

Jake adds: “When you’re walking around I’m thinking, ‘F*** me, rip her clothes off’. That’s what I do. I’d be worried if I didn’t. I can’t keep my hands off you.”

Liberty concludes: “I want to squish it here and now and articulate how I felt. And that is how I felt; I felt s***, I felt hurt, I thought that was a d***head comment.”

Love Island 2021 continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub with episodes also available on BritBox each morning.