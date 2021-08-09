Aaron Simpson is the latest new bombshell on Love Island 2021 - here's all about the new Islander.

Love Island follows a group of single contestants who will try their best to date, flirt and couple up in order to avoid being dumped from the Island.

Advertisements

One of the contestants featuring in the cast this year is Aaron Simpson.

Aaron is a 24-year-old footballer from Kent.

Follow Aaron Simpson on Instagram

You can follow Aaron on Instagram @aaronsimpsonn where he has over 10,000 followers.

He says of signing up for Love Island: "I think it’s an amazing opportunity. I’m all about having a good time and hopefully I can leave with a ‘worldie’. I’m definitely looking for a long-lasting relationship. I’ve got all the player stuff out of my system, I’m ready to settle down now."

And as for who he has his eye on, Aaron adds: "Personality wise, the person who is most my type is Chloe or Mary at the moment. I haven’t got all my eggs in one basket. "

Meet Aaron

"I’m going to bring fun, good energy and positive vibes. I think a couple of the girls' heads will be turning when I go in there," he continues. "I’ll openly tell you I’m about to steal your girl. That doesn’t really phase me at all. As long as I’m not doing anything snakey or behind your back, I don’t really see the problem."

Advertisements

Discussing his football career, Aaron says: "I started playing when I was about four or five. I signed my first professional contract when I was 17. I’m 24 so it’s been quite a journey.

"A lot of people have an assumption of me as being a typical player, but I got all of that out of my system when I was younger and now I’m a lot more laid-back when it comes to dating. A lot of people would assume that I go on lots of dates but I’m actually quite picky when it comes to who I date. Sometimes it can be hard to know if someone is genuine or not. My mum is really protective over me. The approval is always needed from mumsy, for sure."

Asked how his friends and family would describe him, Aaron says: "My family and friends would describe me as a very cheeky chap. Always happy and always laughing. Someone who is the life and soul of the party all the time. A fun person to be around."

On what he's looking for in a partner, Aaron continues: "Someone who is family orientated because my family is really important to me. I’m very close to my mum, dad and my sister. I’ve got a massive family so someone that can deal with that.

Advertisements

"Someone who has a personality who doesn’t rely on me, I’m very confident and I can chat for ages so sometimes it’s probably easy to leave me to do all the talking in certain situations so someone who has a big enough personality to hold their own and put me in my place. Someone who also isn’t too serious as I’m a very spontaneous person.

Love Island 2021 airs each night on ITV2. You can watch the current series online on ITVHub and with Brit Box here.