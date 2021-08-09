Love Island has introduced new Islander Priya Gopaldas - here's all you need to know about the newbie.

Love Island follows a cast of single contestants who must try their best to couple up, flirt and date in the hope of not being eliminated from the show.

One of those new bombshell islanders this year is Priya Gopaldas.

23-year-old Priya is a medical student from London.

You can follow Priya on Instagram @priyagopaldas where she has over 13,000 followers.

Priya says of being on Love Island: "I thought it was a challenge, it’s something different. I’m single and I’m looking for love and I thought this would be a great opportunity for me to take me out of my comfort zone. I’m nearing the end of medical school so I’ve got my career on track, but now I just need a man!"

On who she has her eye on in the villa, Priya says: "I think Matthew is my type. He’s tall and I like his Irish accent. He seems really intelligent and I think we’ll get on. Also Teddy seems really cheeky and a good laugh and Dale is spicy and attractive!"

Meet Priya

Priya says of her medical career: "I’ve been studying for five years now. It’s six years until I qualify as a doctor and the goal is to be an orthopedic surgeon - that is muscles and bones. There aren’t enough women in that area of surgery. I feel like I’d like to go head first into that area and be a representative for women who think orthopedic surgery is male dominated. More women need to be exposed to it and realise they can do it.

"I feel like this year in particular has been so intense because of Covid. Our studies were interrupted midway and we were all told if we wanted to we could help out during the pandemic so I was working in ICU for the whole of February. You would come back after every shift exhausted so there definitely wasn’t any time for dating or relationships.

"The NHS has been really tough in the ICU with the long hours, but I find it so rewarding and it’s made me really resilient. Being here is good for me because it’s something absolutely different to my job."

Asked how her friends and family would describe her, Priya says: "I think they would say I’m overconfident. My go-to dates are always different so there are a couple of places that my friends have been like, ‘As if you would go on a date there’.

"One of the places is a restaurant where they have insects for dessert. I want someone who is confident in themselves and is able to take themselves out of their comfort zone and do something new every day."

Priya adds: "Competition is something I really enjoy, I thrive off it. I went to an all girls school so it was very competitive and I played netball with a team of girls. I’m also a keen runner, I run ultra marathons which is another of my passions.

"I’ve been around lots of girls before that I’ve been in direct competition with so I’m used to that. I’m ready for the Love Island Villa in terms of competition."

Meanwhile, Priya says Boris Johnson is her celebrity crush: "I have a soft spot for him. It’s the confidence but he is a total sweetheart on the inside and that’s what I like in a boy. He’s the prime minister, very driven but then on the inside he’s a cuddly bear. I also love his blonde hair, that does it for me!"

Love Island airs on ITV2. You can watch online via ITV Hub.