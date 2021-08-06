CBBC presenter Rhys Stephenson confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing

Rhys Stephenson has been confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing's latest season.

Actor and children’s TV presenter Rhys is best known as the face of children’s television channel CBBC, which he hosts live from CBBC studio HQ.

Advertisements

He's also fronted shows including Blue Peter and Saturday Mash-Up!, and appeared on The Dengineers and Newsround. Outside of presenting, Rhys is an ambassador for Place2Be, a charity which provides mental health services in schools.

He announced he was taking part in Strictly on Newsround on CBBC this morning (Friday 6 August).

Rhys said: "I am BUZZING to be a part of Strictly Come Dancing 2021. I have dreamt about being on this show, and I know for a fact that it is going to exceed every expectation.

"I cannot wait to experience it all: the costumes, the orchestra, even Craig’s glare! I am READY!"

Rhys Stephenson is the fifth celebrity contestant confirmed for the brand new series of Strictly Come Dancing which will return to BBC One for this autumn.

Other names confirmed for 2021's Strictly Come Dancing line up include comic and actor Robert Webb and singer Tom Fletcher.

Advertisements

Joining them are telly presenter AJ Odudu and TV chef John Whaite.

More celebs will be announced in the coming days.

Rumoured contestants include Years & Years star Olly Alexander, BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker, Gordon Ramsay's daughter Tilly, Good Morning Britain's Alex Beresford and Laura Tobin, and rugby star Ugo Monye.

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will be back to host the show on Saturday and Sunday nights later this year.

Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas will return to the panel this year joined by Anton Du Beke.

Advertisements

Anton is stepping in for Bruno Tonioli who will not take part this year as a result of ongoing travel and quarantine restrictions.

Picture: BBC