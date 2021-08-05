Love Island spoilers: Truth comes out in savage new challenge

A new Love Island challenge tonight is set to stir things up in the villa.

In this evening's episode, a text arrives for the Islanders announcing a new game for them to compete in.

A message reveals that they will be playing to win a movie night, with Jake reading the text: “Islanders, Tonight we are treating you to a night at the pictures. #madmovies #21stcenturycocks”

In the game, the boys and girls go head to head to correctly answer quiz questions. The winning team gets to pick which movie clip they want to see.

But they’re not seeing the latest Hollywood movie release. Instead, the Islanders are shown clips of themselves during their time in the Villa.

But what will the clips reveal? And who is left hoping the credits will roll?

In a first look clip, Millie is seen reacting: "This is pure savage, I can't believe this is happening right now."

Love Island 2021 airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

Also on tonight's show there's a mass dumping as FOUR islanders are eliminated.

Last night saw the results of the latest public vote revealed with three couples left in danger.

Tonight the Islanders have been left with a big decision to make - as the girls must choose whether to save Hugo, Tyler or Sam from being dumped. Meanwhile, the boys must decide whether to save Clarisse, Amy or Mary.

Speaking about the boys’ decision Teddy admits: “It was a really hard decision because you’re all amazing girls.”

Speaking for the girls, Faye says: “We can honestly say the villa wouldn’t be the same without him.”

But who will be staying in the Villa and which four Islanders will be packing their suitcases?

Tune in this evening to find out!