TV chef John Whaite confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing's first all-male pairing

Chef, TV presenter and cookery author John Whaite is the fourth celebrity contestant confirmed for 2021's Strictly Come Dancing.

The news was revealed today (Thursday 5th August) on Zoe Ball’s Breakfast show on BBC Radio 2, where Matt Lucas was filling in.

Advertisements

John will make history on the show as part of Strictly's first all-male partnership.

John said: "I’m so grateful, excited, and nervous to be joining the Strictly 2021 family. I’ve been wearing sequins and jazzy attire since I was three years old and can’t wait to hurl myself, full throttle, around the most glamorous dance floor on earth.

"What’s more exciting for me, is that I’m going to be one half of the first all-male partnership, which is a great step forward in representation and inclusion. Whoever it is I’m paired with, I hope they are up for a challenge as I want our routines to include lots of spectacular lifts!"

John Whaite is a British cook who won the third series of The Great British Bake Off, in 2012, at the age of 23. John has presented various TV shows and currently has a weekly cooking segment on Steph’s Packed Lunch.

He has written for a variety of newspaper and magazine publications on the topics of food and mental health, and has published five cookery books. John also runs his own cookery school, John Whaite’s Kitchen.

John joins the currently confirmed Strictly line up which also includes singer and musician from McFly Tom Fletcher, actor, author and comedian Robert Webb and TV presenter AJ Odudu.

Further celebrity contestants will be announced in the coming days ahead of the show's return to TV in the autumn.

Advertisements

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will be back to host the show on BBC One on Saturday nights.

Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas will be back on the panel this year joined by Anton Du Beke. Bruno Tonioli is unable to take part this year due to ongoing travel and quarantine restrictions due to the pandemic.