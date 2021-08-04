Four islanders will be dumped from Love Island 2021 after the results of the latest public vote were revealed tonight.

Last night saw the latest recoupling before the public were given the opportunity to vote for their favourite couple and tonight the results were announced.

A text delivered to the villa shared: "Islanders. Please can you all gather around the fire pit immediately."

A follow up message read: "Islanders. Viewers have been voting for their favourite couple. Those with the fewest votes risk being dumped from the Island. Please all stand up."

Love Island 2021 results

The couples with the most votes were revealed until three couples were left standing and ultimately vulnerable.

With the fewest votes from the public, Clarisse Juliette & Tyler Cruickshank, Amy Day & Hugo Hammond and Mary Bedford & Sam Jackson were left in danger.

The Islanders await the result of the public vote.

Another message then revealed that two boys and two girls would be heading home with the other islanders deciding who to save.

The safe boys - Toby Aromolaran, Teddy Soares, Jake Cornish, Matthew Macnabb, Dale Mehmet and Liam Reardon - were told they had to choose one girl to stay in the villa.

Meanwhile the safe girls - Chloe Burrows, Faye Winter, Liberty Poole, Kaz Kamwi, Abigail Rawlings and Millie Court - had to pick one boy to keep in the villa.

Their decision will be revealed in the next episode on Thursday night.

Elsewhere in tonight's show, Dale kissed Mary following the previous night's recoupling where they partnered up with different people.

Toby through Chloe a picnic party following their reunion while Amy and Hugo questioned their relationship.

Finally, Kaz admitted she still had feelings for Tyler resulting in a tense clash between her and current partner Matthew.

Love Island 2021 continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.