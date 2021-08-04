The first three celebrities have been officially confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing's 2021 line up.

An announcement was made on BBC One's The One Show tonight (4 August) revealing the first contestants.

They are:

Tom Fletcher - singer and musician from McFly

Robert Webb - actor, author and comedian

AJ Odudu - TV presenter

Tom said: "I think the fact that I’m actually going to be dancing on Strictly this year has only just started to sink in while I’m writing this! I’m incredibly excited, of course, but also totally terrified!

"My kids were excited too until I started showing them my best dad-dancing in the kitchen. I’m not sure how far they’ll get me in the competition but I can’t wait to add some new moves to my embarrassing dad-dancing repertoire."

Robert commented: “I am ludicrously excited to be taking part in Strictly this year. It’s a big, generous, joyful show and I can’t wait to get packed into a spandex onesie and fired from a glitter cannon directly at Claudia Winkleman.

"At least I think that’s what happens. My goal is to try and survive from week to week without causing serious injury to myself or innocent bystanders. I know it’s going to be a challenge. To do well in this competition is a test of character, although mainly it’s a test of dancing.”

AJ added: "I am beyond chuffed that I am going to be on this year’s Strictly Come Dancing and I'm so glad I can finally tell my mum. Her face will be a picture, she’s going to be over the moon!

"I absolutely love the show and am fully committed to making the most of every second of the Strictly experience. Bring it on!"

Further confirmed names for Strictly Come Dancing's latest season are to be confirmed in the coming days with the next reveal on BBC Radio 2 on Thursday morning (5 August).

Meanwhile the Strictly professionals line up will see four new faces as Kai Widdrington, Nikita Kuzmin, Cameron Lombard and Jowita Przystal join returning Aljaž Škorjanec, Amy Dowden, Dianne Buswell, Giovanni Pernice, Gorka Marquez, Graziano Di Prima, Johannes Radebe, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Luba Mushtuk, Nadiya Bychkova, Nancy Xu, Neil Jones and Oti Mabuse.

Strictly airs in the autumn on BBC One, presented by Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly.