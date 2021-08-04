Hugo Hammond questions his relationship with Amy Day on Love Island 2021 tonight.

Unlucky in love Hugo coupled up with Casa Amor and returned to the main villa alongside her.

Advertisements

And while they coupled up in last night's recoupling, tonight it appears things may not be going quite to plan for the teacher.

Both Hugo and Amy feel there has been a change in their relationship since arriving back at the Villa.

Amy and Hugo question their connection.

Having a chat on the sun deck, Amy says: “I definitely do feel like there is distance between us.”

Hugo asks: “What would me trying more look like? You haven’t pulled me.”

Amy replies: “I feel like I’ve pulled you enough.”

Hugo says: “I literally can’t think of a time.”

Advertisements

Will the pair give 100% and get back on track?

Later on in the episode there's a shock for Amy & Hugo as well as the other Islanders as a text arrives with news.

The islanders have been unaware that following the recoupling the public were given the opportunity to vote for their favourite couple.

Tonight the results are in with a message sharing: “Islanders. Viewers have been voting for their favourite couple. Those with the fewest votes risk being dumped from the Island. Please all stand up.”

Amy

The couples with the most votes are revealed until three couples are left standing and ultimately vulnerable. But what will be their fate?

Elsewhere in tonight's episode Mary Bedford shares a kiss with Dale Mehmet despite the pair just coupling up with different people.

Advertisements

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.