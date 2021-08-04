Love Island spoilers: Dale kisses Mary following latest recoupling drama

Mary Bedford shares a kiss with Dale Mehmet on Love Island tonight moments after he coupled up with Abigail Rawlings.

Last night's episode of Love Island saw the latest recoupling as Abigail, who was left single following Casa Amor, chose to recouple with Dale.

The decision seemed to annoy Mary who had been hoping to recouple with Dale herself.

In tonight's show, Abigail tells Dale: "I feel awful. I feel like I’ve torn a couple apart. I didn’t realise that you two were that close."

Dale replies: "I’ll be straight up with you. Me and her [Mary] vibe good and I feel like we’re getting on really well. I do really like her."

Abigail reacts: "F**k sake. Why has no-one spoke to me?"

Abigail’s decision to recouple with Dale ruffles feathers.

After, Dale heads to the terrace with Mary as the pair reflect on the recent recoupling by sharing a kiss.

Later there's a shock for all the couples when a text arrives.

Last night, the public were given the opportunity to vote for their favourite couple and tonight the results are in.

Millie receives a text which reads: “Islanders. Please can you all gather around the fire pit immediately.”

Gathered at the fire pit, Hugo receives another text which reads: “Islanders. Viewers have been voting for their favourite couple. Those with the fewest votes risk being dumped from the Island. Please all stand up.”

The couples with the most votes are revealed until three couples are left standing and ultimately vulnerable. But what will be their fate?

Elsewhere in tonight's episode the Islanders go head to head in a new couples challenge. The boys dress up as American football players as the girls dress up as cheerleaders.

The Islanders make their way to the Playing The Field challenge

The first round sees the girls collect the football and kick it over the goal post, while her boy attempts to shield her as the rest of the boys try to cover her head to toe in ketchup and mustard.

The second round is a snogathon as the couples battle it out to see who can hold the longest smooch.

Love Island 2021 airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.