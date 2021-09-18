Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Celebrity and pro couples revealed!

Here are the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 pairings as it's revealed who are the celebrity and pro couples.

This year we've 15 celebrity contestants and eighteen pro dancers.

2021 welcomes new pro dancers Kai Widdrington, Nikita Kuzmin, Cameron Lombard and Jowita Przystal while Anton Du Beke is now a judge and Janette Manrara is the new co-host of It Takes Two.

The returning professional are Aljaž Škorjanec, Giovanni Pernice, Gorka Marquez, Graziano Di Prima, Johannes Radebe, Neil Jones, Amy Dowden, Dianne Buswell, Karen Clifton, Katya Jones, Luba Mushtuk, Nadiya Bychkova, Nancy Xu and Oti Mabuse.

This series Luba, Jowita and Cameron will not get a celeb partner. The rest of the pros have been partnered with a celebrity and the couples were revealed in this week's launch show.

Meet the Strictly Come Dancing celebrity and professional couples below...

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 pairings

Adam Peaty and Katya Jones



Adam Peaty, Katya Jones - (C) BBC - Photographer: Ray Burmiston

AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington



Kai Widdrington, AJ Odudu - (C) BBC - Photographer: Ray Burmiston

Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychkova



Nadiya Bychkova, Dan Walker - (C) BBC - Photographer: Ray Burmiston

Greg Wise and Karen Hauer



Greg Wise, Karen Hauer (C) BBC - Photographer: Ray Burmiston

John Whaite and Johannes Radebe



John Whaite, Johannes Radebe - (C) BBC - Photographer: Ray Burmiston

Judi Love and Graziano Di Prima



Judi Love, Graziano Di Prima - (C) BBc - Photographer: Ray Burmiston

Katie McGlynn and Gorka Marquez



Gorka Marquez, Katie McGlynn - (C) BBC - Photographer: Ray Burmiston

Nina Wadia and Neil Jones



Neil Jones, Nina Wadia - (C) BBc - Photographer: Ray Burmiston

Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu



Nancy Xu, Rhys Stephenson - (C) BBC - Photographer: Ray Burmiston

Robert Webb and Dianne Buswell



Dianne Buswell, Robert Webb - (C) BBC - Photographer: Ray Burmiston

Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice



Rose Ayling-Ellis, Giovanni Pernice - (C) BBC - Photographer: Ray Burmiston

Sara Davies and Aljaž Škorjanec



Aljaž Škorjanec, Sara Davies - (C) BBC - Photographer: Ray Burmiston

Tilly Ramsey and Nikita Kuzmin



Tilly Ramsay, Nikita Kuzmin - (C) BBC - Photographer: Ray Burmiston

Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden



Tom Fletcher, Amy Dowden - (C) BBC - Photographer: Ray Burmiston

Ugo Monye and Oti Mabuse



Ugo Monye, Oti Mabuse - (C) BBC - Photographer: Ray Burmiston

Strictly Come Dancing aired its red carpet launch tonight on BBC One ahead of the first live show next weekend.

The pro and celeb couples will now head into two weeks of intense rehearsals ahead of their debut live routine.

As well as the pairings, the launch show also featured two incredible routines from the Strictly professionals, the return of reigning champion Bill Bailey and a spectacular music performance from Anne Marie.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One on Saturday, September 25 for the opening live show.

There will be no elimination as usual but the marks from the judges will carry over to the next week where the first celeb will be sent home.

Picture: The Strictly Come Dancing Celebrities - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy