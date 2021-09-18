tellymix
Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Celebrity and pro couples revealed!

Strictly 2021 celebrities and pro dancers paired up

Posted by Josh Darvill
strictly come dancing pairings
Here are the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 pairings as it's revealed who are the celebrity and pro couples.

This year we've 15 celebrity contestants and eighteen pro dancers.

2021 welcomes new pro dancers Kai Widdrington, Nikita Kuzmin, Cameron Lombard and Jowita Przystal while Anton Du Beke is now a judge and Janette Manrara is the new co-host of It Takes Two.

The returning professional are Aljaž Škorjanec, Giovanni Pernice, Gorka Marquez, Graziano Di Prima, Johannes Radebe, Neil Jones, Amy Dowden, Dianne Buswell, Karen Clifton, Katya Jones, Luba Mushtuk, Nadiya Bychkova, Nancy Xu and Oti Mabuse.

This series Luba, Jowita and Cameron will not get a celeb partner. The rest of the pros have been partnered with a celebrity and the couples were revealed in this week's launch show.

Meet the Strictly Come Dancing celebrity and professional couples below...

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 pairings

Adam Peaty and Katya Jones

Adam Peaty, Katya Jones - (C) BBC - Photographer: Ray Burmiston
Adam Peaty, Katya Jones - (C) BBC - Photographer: Ray Burmiston

 

AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington

Kai Widdrington, AJ Odudu - (C) BBC - Photographer: Ray Burmiston
Kai Widdrington, AJ Odudu - (C) BBC - Photographer: Ray Burmiston

 

Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychkova

Nadiya Bychkova, Dan Walker - (C) BBC - Photographer: Ray Burmiston
Nadiya Bychkova, Dan Walker - (C) BBC - Photographer: Ray Burmiston

 

Greg Wise and Karen Hauer

Greg Wise and Karen Hauer (C) BBC - Photographer: Ray Burmiston
Greg Wise, Karen Hauer (C) BBC - Photographer: Ray Burmiston

 

John Whaite and Johannes Radebe

John Whaite, Johannes Radebe - (C) BBC - Photographer: Ray Burmiston
John Whaite, Johannes Radebe - (C) BBC - Photographer: Ray Burmiston

 

Judi Love and Graziano Di Prima

Judi Love, Graziano Di Prima - (C) BBc - Photographer: Ray Burmiston
Judi Love, Graziano Di Prima - (C) BBc - Photographer: Ray Burmiston

 

Katie McGlynn and Gorka Marquez

Gorka Marquez, Katie McGlynn - (C) BBC - Photographer: Ray Burmiston
Gorka Marquez, Katie McGlynn - (C) BBC - Photographer: Ray Burmiston

 

Nina Wadia and Neil Jones

Neil Jones, Nina Wadia - (C) BBc - Photographer: Ray Burmiston
Neil Jones, Nina Wadia - (C) BBc - Photographer: Ray Burmiston

 

Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu

Nancy Xu, Rhys Stephenson - (C) BBC - Photographer: Ray Burmiston
Nancy Xu, Rhys Stephenson - (C) BBC - Photographer: Ray Burmiston

 

Robert Webb and Dianne Buswell

Dianne Buswell, Robert Webb - (C) BBC - Photographer: Ray Burmiston
Dianne Buswell, Robert Webb - (C) BBC - Photographer: Ray Burmiston

 

Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice

Rose Ayling-Ellis, Giovanni Pernice - (C) BBC - Photographer: Ray Burmiston
Rose Ayling-Ellis, Giovanni Pernice - (C) BBC - Photographer: Ray Burmiston

 

Sara Davies and Aljaž Škorjanec

Aljaž Škorjanec, Sara Davies - (C) BBC - Photographer: Ray Burmiston
Aljaž Škorjanec, Sara Davies - (C) BBC - Photographer: Ray Burmiston

 

Tilly Ramsey and Nikita Kuzmin

Tilly Ramsay, Nikita Kuzmin - (C) BBC - Photographer: Ray Burmiston
Tilly Ramsay, Nikita Kuzmin - (C) BBC - Photographer: Ray Burmiston

 

Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden

Tom Fletcher, Amy Dowden - (C) BBC - Photographer: Ray Burmiston
Tom Fletcher, Amy Dowden - (C) BBC - Photographer: Ray Burmiston

 

Ugo Monye and Oti Mabuse

Ugo Monye, Oti Mabuse - (C) BBC - Photographer: Ray Burmiston
Ugo Monye, Oti Mabuse - (C) BBC - Photographer: Ray Burmiston

 

Strictly Come Dancing aired its red carpet launch tonight on BBC One ahead of the first live show next weekend.

The pro and celeb couples will now head into two weeks of intense rehearsals ahead of their debut live routine.

As well as the pairings, the launch show also featured two incredible routines from the Strictly professionals, the return of reigning champion Bill Bailey and a spectacular music performance from Anne Marie.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One on Saturday, September 25 for the opening live show.

There will be no elimination as usual but the marks from the judges will carry over to the next week where the first celeb will be sent home.

Picture: The Strictly Come Dancing Celebrities - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy

