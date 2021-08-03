Another dumping looms on Love Island 2021 after tonight saw a new recoupling.

Almost a week on from the drama of Casa Amor, the Islanders had to recouple again this evening.

A text sent into the villa announced “Islanders. It’s now time to recouple. The girls will each choose which boy they want to couple up with. Please all gather around the fire pit immediately. #girlpower #flipthatswitch”

Here's who recoupled with who...

Love Island recoupling results

Liberty Poole coupled up with Jake Cornish.

Kaz Kamwi coupled up with Matthew Macnabb.

Clarisse Juliette coupled up with Tyler Cruickshank.

Faye Winter coupled up with Teddy Soares.

Amy Day coupled up with Hugo Hammond.

Millie Court coupled up with Liam Reardon.

Chloe Burrows coupled up with Toby Aromolaran.

Abigail Rawlings coupled up with Dale Mehmet.

Mary Bedford coupled up with Sam Jackson.

It was then revealed that the public could vote for their favourite couple and those with the fewest votes would risk being dumped from the island.

The result of the public vote will be revealed in the next episode.

Prior to the recoupling, Matthew and Clarisse confronted Kaz and Tyler about their 'love square' drama following the previous recoupling at Casa Amor.

Meanwhile, Toby revealed that despite being coupled up with Mary and Abigail previously, his head is with former flame Chloe - who recently cooled things off with new boy Dale.

Elsewhere Liam tried again to win back Millie who originally stayed with him after Casa Amor until she discovered that he had kissed Lillie behind her back.

Also this evening, Mabel joined the villa for a special performance as the Islanders enjoyed a party.

Love Island 2021 continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.