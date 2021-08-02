Liam Reardon attempts to win back Millie Court in tonight's Love Island.

In last night's episode, Millie was seen ending things with Liam after finding out about his time in Casa Amor with Lillie.

Lillie made a return for a meeting with Millie in the show, spilling all about what happened in the other villa.

It led to a tense chat between Millie and Liam where she called things off.

In tonight's episode, Liam is determined to rekindle his original coupling with Millie.

Liam tries to make amends with Millie.

With some help from the boys, Liam decides to send a text to Millie with a picture of the pair of them. And before bed, leaves her a note under her pillow.

Will Millie be impressed, or has Liam got plenty more grafting to do?

Elsewhere tonight, Tyler Cruickshank finds himself torn between Clarisse Juliette and Kaz Kamwi - and Kaz isn't impressed.

Tyler was originally coupled up with Kaz before he returned from Casa Amor with new girl Clarisse.

This evening, Tyler admits to Kaz he wants to get to know both women to which she replies: “Really? So what am I, your little back up option?”

Tyler insists: “Course not. I know it seems like I’m being greedy...”

Kaz says: “That’s what it sounds like. It sounds like you want to have your cake and eat it… What you’re saying is, ‘I’m back with a new girl, I’m going to get to know her, I’m going to try to get to know you too and decide who I like more’. That’s what you’re telling me, yes or no?”

Meanwhile, Faye Winter speaks to Sam Jackson after she rekindled her romance with Teddy Soares.

Faye friendzones Harry.

She says: "It’s confirmed things for me that my feelings for Teddy are still definitely there and that they didn’t ever really go away."

Finally, Toby surprises his fellow Islanders as he reveals feelings for Chloe Burrows - just a day after swapping Abigail Rawlings for Mary Bedford in Casa Amor.

Love Island 2021 continues nightly on ITV2.