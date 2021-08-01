Toby Aromolaran has revealed he once again has feelings for Chloe Burrows.

In a teaser of the next episode at the end of tonight's show, Toby was seen revealing that his head had been turned - again.

Advertisements

Friday night saw Toby returning from Casa Amor with new girl Mary Bedford, leaving previous partner Abigail Rawlings single.

But in scenes to be aired on Monday night, Toby confesses that his head is now with Chloe.

Many viewers couldn't quite believe that Toby was once again looking to recouple, with one writing on Twitter: "toby is the most entertaining man to ever step foot into the love island villa, he’s so unpredictable it’s too funny #Loveisland"

Another added: "next he’ll be saying ‘i came back with mary, i like abbie, i miss chloe but my heart is with kaz’ #LoveIsland."

"Toby has to go down as the best contestant love island has ever seen. His literally creating his own plotlines at this point. this is his show. #LoveIsland," wrote a third.

A fourth agreed: "Can't lie I'm actually liking Toby now, his chaos is unmatched #LoveIsland."

Advertisements

Elsewhere in Sunday night's episode of Love Island, there was no shortage of drama as the fallout of the Casa Amor recoupling continued.

Kaz Kamwi confronted Tyler Cruickshank after he returned from the other villa with new girl Clarisse Juliette.

She told him: “You need to understand that you came into this Villa for me, but clearly not because you’ve cracked on with someone else. You gave me no reason to doubt you at all.”

Meanwhile there was bade news for Liam as Lillie Haynes made a return for a chat with Millie Court to reveal what happened in Casa Amor.

After learning what Lillie had to say, Millie decided to call things off with Liam in a tense chat between the pair.

Advertisements

Love Island continues Monday night at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

Episodes are also available to watch on BritBox.