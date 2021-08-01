Mabel is to make an appearance on Love Island this week as part of a villa party.

The singer will be dropping in to perform as part of a surprise gig for the Islanders.

The show's official Twitter account announced: "We called her up! Chart-topping superstar @Mabel will be dropping by the villa for our Spotify party next week.

"She'll be performing her latest hit Let Them Know and loads more, in a one-off gig guaranteed to get the party started and get the Islanders feeling some Mad Love."

For now Love Island continues tonight (Sunday, 1 August) with all the fallout from the Casa Amor recoupling.

Kaz Kamwi confronts Tyler Cruickshank after he returned from the other villa with new girl Clarisse Juliette.

Kaz - who coupled up with new boy Matthew Macnabb afer seeing a picture postcard of Tyler and Clarisse - tells Tyler “You need to understand that you came into this Villa for me, but clearly not because you’ve cracked on with someone else. You gave me no reason to doubt you at all.”

Kaz adds: “You painted me the biggest dream and seeing that picture hurt me. If I hadn't seen that picture, I would have not done anything and waited.

"I would have looked like a bigger d**k head standing over there. I think you’re playing the biggest game.”

Meanwhile, Lillie Haynes makes a return for a chat with Millie Court.

Millie gets a text which reads: “Millie. Please get ready to leave the Villa as Lillie is waiting for you to have a one-on-one.”

As the pair meet up outside the villa, Lillie shares: “I just want to apologise if I came across as abrupt or anything like that last night. I’ve been true to myself the whole time I’ve been here and I couldn’t stand there and be quiet.”

Love Island airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.