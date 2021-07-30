Millie Court was left in tears on Love Island 2021 tonight after the Casa Amor recoupling.

This evening saw the original Islanders each decide if they wanted to stay in their couples or recouple with one of the new Islanders.

Millie chose to stay coupled up with Liam Reardon while he also decided to stay coupled up with her.

However Millie's delight was short lived after Casa Amor Lillie Haynes spilled all about her time with Liam in the other villa.

Speaking to host Laura Whitmore she said: "I'm shocked. I feel like I had a good connection [with Liam] from the second I got in there and it was very reciprocated and I'm really surprised I'm standing here right now."

With Lillie going on to reveal that the pair kissed outside of challenges, Millie was left fuming.

"Why has he come back to me? He's mugging me off," Millie raged. "The way we sat there and we were so happy, it literally just switched."

She cried: "I've gone from being the happiest I've been in days and now I'm f**king crying. I knew I shouldn't have trusted him. F**king fake.

"I don't get what's wrong with boys. I don't get it."

Elsewhere in Friday's episode, Tyler Cruickshank was seen returning from Casa Amor with new girl Clarisse Juliette.

In a preview of Sunday night's episode Tyler was seen clashing with former partner Kaz Kamwi.

In the clip, he told her: "That was s***, don't get me wrong, it does sound s***."

Kaz gets a text.

Meanwhile Kaz replied: "I think you're playing the biggest f**king game."

Love Island continues Sunday night at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

Before then more unseen bits from the past week of villa action will air on Saturday night.

Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.