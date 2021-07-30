Love Island spoilers: Abi confronts Toby over recoupling after Casa Amor

Abigail Rawlings and Toby Aromolaran talk things out on tonight's Love Island after the Casa Amor recoupling.

Last night's episode saw Abi left single after she chose to stay coupled up with Toby while he decided to recouple with new girl Mary Bedford.

Tonight's episode sees the fallout as Toby tells Abi: "I’m speechless. I don’t even know what to say. I didn’t know where your head was at?"

Abigail asks: "Do you like her?"

Toby replies: “Yeah, but I like you as well.”

Abigail and Toby chat.

Abigail tells him: “I’d rather you say you really like her because then it would be worth it.”

Speaking in the Beach Hut, Abigail says: “How many lessons does one guy need, seriously? Why would you throw me away?”

What will Toby decide to do next?

Elsewhere last night, Chloe decided to couple up with new boy Dale as Hugo entered the Villa with new girl Amy.

Tonight, the rest of the boys return to the Villa for the ultimate recoupling. But who has decided to stay loyal? And who has decided to twist?

Meanwhile it's been revealed that the Casa Amor drama has seen Love Island become the most watched show in the 9PM hour this week.

Faye at the recoupling.

Last night's show even bested EastEnders on BBC One with audiences more than doubling when catch up and ITV Hub viewing are included.

Love Island continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.